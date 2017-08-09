No sign of driver after truck crash

An investigation has commenced after the driver of truck fled the scene following a crash in Kingswood.

Police and emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway, Kingswood, about 12.30am today, following reports a truck carrying an excavator had crashed into a house.

Initial inquires suggest the truck struck a parked car, dragging it a small distance, before mounting the curb and crashing into a house.

No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Officers attached to St Marys Local Area Command attended and were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident have commenced.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police will address the media in regards to the incident at 11.30am.