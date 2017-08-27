Men injured and car stolen during violent home invasion in Jamisontown

Police are investigating after a home invasion left two men injured in Jamisontown.

Just before 1am today, two men believed to be in their late 30s, were inside a unit on McNaughton Street, Jamisontown, when two males forced entry into the premises.

The unknown males, believed to be armed with knives, threatened both men, before assaulting them.

Both occupants of the home ran from the house and contacted police.

The pair where treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics for lacerations to their face and head, with one of the men being taken to Nepean Hospital.

Police have been told the unknown males took a set of keys before stealing a blue Citroen C3, with registration plates AOW 24U.

Officers attached to Penrith Local Area Command established a crime scene and commenced and investigation.

Inquiries are continuing, and are appealing to the public to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if the vehicle is sighted, or if anyone has any information.