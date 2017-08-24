Man seriously hurt in angle grinder accident

A 70-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition after suffering lacerations to the neck in angle grinder accident in St Marys this morning.

CareFlight’s rapid response rescue helicopter was tasked to St Marys at 9.15am, landing within 10 minutes in a park about 30 metres from the injured man.

NSW Ambulance was also on scene providing care.

It’s understood the man had been using an angle grinder at a residence when its blade partially disintegrated and caught his neck.

CareFlight’s specialist doctor and critical care paramedic treated the man for injuries to his wind pipe. He was placed in an induced coma and intubated to manage his breathing.

CareFlight’s medical crew provided ongoing treatment as the patient was taken by road ambulance to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.