Man injured in North St Marys house fire

A man has been rescued and a house in North St Marys has been destroyed following a suspicious house fire this morning.

At about 8.45am, emergency services were called to Magnolia Street, where they found a home well alight.

A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said four crews attended the residence where they rescued a person from the burning building.

“There was an ambulance in attendance and an adult was treated at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

While Fire and Rescue NSW attended and were able to extinguish the blaze, the home was destroyed.

The occupant, a 39-year-old man was removed from the home and treated for burns and smoke inhalation before being taken to Nepean Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A neighbour spoke to the Weekender about the blaze, saying it was lucky it didn’t spread to neighbouring properties.

“I didn’t even know there was a fire until someone came and banged on the door,” the neighbour said.

“I couldn’t smell anything.”

Another neighbour said he was surprised that the incident has happened in what he describes as a usually “quite area”.

“Nothing like this has happened before,” he said.

Officers attached to St Marys Local Area Command have established a crime scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and inquiries into the incident are continuing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.