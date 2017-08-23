Man finds tank shell in backyard

One resident made an unexpected discovery when demolishing an outhouse over the weekend, uncovering a tank shell.

At about 10am on Saturday, August 19, police were called to an address on Jamieson Street, Emu Plains.

A resident was demolishing an outhouse attached to the 60-year-old house, breaking up the concrete with a sledgehammer when they located an unexploded tank shell. When police attended, they liaised with bomb technicians at the Orchard Hills RAAF base.

Through photographs, it was established that the tank shell was not live.

Police took possession of the tank shell that measured 34cm by 7cm and passed it on to bomb technicians who then disposed of it.

It was described as being very old, rusty and missing the rear cap.