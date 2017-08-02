Ice Wars as charity game lights up Penrith Ice Palace this weekend

Have you ever wanted to see Jedi Fighters and Storm Troopers battling it out on cold, hard ice?

An ice hockey game with a difference will be played at Penrith Ice Palace this Saturday night, to raise money for charity.

Now in its fourth year, the East Coast Super League (ECSL) will host a Star Wars themed All Stars charity ice hockey game, which will see the best players from around the competition teaming up for a battle of Good vs Evil.

Players from Team Jedi Fighters and Team Storm Troopers will be suited up in specially made jerseys, resembling costumes from the hit movie franchise.

“In the first year we decided to do a fundraising event because a few people we knew, including my mum, were fighting cancer at the time,” said ECSL Secretary Sharon Kelly.

“We raised nearly $10,000 that year, so the following year we chose to raise money for Bear Cottage, which saw Team Batman take on Team Spiderman.

“This year’s charity, Cure Cancer Australia, raises vital funds for cancer research. Their logo is orange and white, so we decided this year’s theme was orange Jedi Fighters vs white Storm Troopers.”

Five of the best players from each of the five ECSL teams were specially handpicked to participate in this weekend’s event.

Penrith residents Paul Bond and Jim Zvonicek will be two of the local players taking part.

“It truly is the best of the best,” Kelly said.

“This will be the first time the game will be played in Penrith – a great venue – and we’d love to have as many people as possible there.”

While the game will no doubt be the main attraction, Australian ice hockey star and former NHL draft pick Nathan Walker will also be in attendance signing autographs and taking selfies with fans.

There will also be a delicious BBQ, raffles and plenty of merchandise on sale.

Don’t miss Ice Wars: Team Jedi Fighters vs Team Storm Troopers at 6.30pm this Saturday, August 5 at Penrith Ice Palace.

A gold coin donation is required for entry.