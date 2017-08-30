Federal funds needed to make dog park a reality

Glenmore Park is a step closer to receiving an off-leash dog park after Penrith Council chose a preferred site.

Land adjacent to Blue Hills Oval has been identified as the most suitable location due to ground conditions, proximity to parking, access to water taps, potential shade and compatibility with reserve use, according to a Council report.

Councillor Todd Carney said local dog owners had been “longing for a place to take dogs off-leash”.

“This is clearly the best option,” he said.

Tipped to cost $50,000 to establish, Council will offer up $30,000 from its Grants Reserve, but the proposed 2,000sqm canine exercise spot is contingent on securing a Federal Government grant to pay the shortfall.

Currently used on occasion as overflow car parking for the oval, the site had previously been utilised in winter by Glenmore Park Soccer Club, which now operates at Mulgoa Rise.

If successful, the project will need to be scheduled for completion by June 30, 2018.