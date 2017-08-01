Crazy over Crawl

It seems that audiences just can’t get enough of Australian Crawl.

After putting together the All Crawl show in 2014, the band’s iconic frontman and acclaimed singer-songwriter James Reyne will be doing it all again this August and September.

“I didn’t know it would be as popular as it was last time, but that’s why we’re doing it again,” James said.

“When people say ‘by public demand’ this really is, people loved it when we went out last time, so we’d be crazy not to do it again.”

While this tour will feature those classic hits like ‘Reckless’, ‘Boys Light Up’ and ‘Beautiful People’ James is certainly not one to rest on the popularity of classic 70s and 80s tracks.

At 60 years of age he is still a prolific songwriter, putting out a new solo album or EP every couple of years.

“I’m always working on something,” James said.

“I’m a songwriter, so I’m always writing songs, I’m just drawn to it.

“I’ve got lots of new songs up my sleeve so we might make another record next year.”

Along with a healthy touring schedule James has also been focused on family life, having tied the knot in May with his partner Leanne Woolrich during a combined 60th birthday party/wedding.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been married and I thought, you know what I’ve never done it before so why not now,” he said.

“We were going to have a big party for my birthday and we just thought seeing as we’re having a party and we’ve got all our friends there we might as well do something.

“It was a really good party, we had a great time, we have a great bunch of friends and people came from all over the place so it was a great day and night.

“To be honest in terms of my relationship it doesn’t really make much difference, you wake up the next day and go ‘right, well we’re still here’,” he laughed.

James also became a grandfather last year with his son Jaime-Robbie Reyne and partner Louise van der Vorst welcoming baby Roosevelt to their family.

“I definitely don’t see him as much as I’d like to but that’s just the nature of the beast,” James said.

“But he’s lovely, he’s very handsome, I think he’ll be knocking them back with a big stick,” he laughed.

James Reyne plays Australian Crawl will be on at the Evan Theatre on Friday, September 8 at 8pm. Tickets are $61.40. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.penrith.panthers.com.au or call 4720 5555.