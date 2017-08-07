Cash for cans: Container Deposit Scheme a “game changer”

Penrith locals will soon be able to earn cash in exchange for their drink containers with the roll out of the Return and Earn 10-cent Container Deposit Scheme.

The scheme will see a network of collection points established across NSW, including more than 800 reverse vending machines.

The 10-cent refund for eligible containers will be provided as either cash, electronic transfer or a voucher for in store redemption.

“Return and Earn will be an environmental game-changer for the Penrith, Nepean and Blue Mountains environment,” Penrith MP, Stuart Ayres said.

The scheme network will include more than 500 collection points across the state, with over half of them automated.

Return and Earn will be environmentally friendly and is aimed at reducing the volume of litter in NSW.

“This is the biggest initiative to tackle litter in the state’s history, it will be easy to use, accessible and good for the environment,” Mr Ayres said.

Eligible containers for collection include most glass, cans, plastic and paperboard drink containers between 150 millilitres and three litres.

“It will make a huge difference to the amount of rubbish on our streets, parks and waterways across our community,” Mr Ayres said.

NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton said the scheme will be a convenient and rewarding system, providing opportunities for fundraising.

“It will provide a fundraising opportunity for charities, schools, community and sporting groups, which share in millions of dollars every year in places where similar schemes have been running for decades,” Ms Upton said.

Eligible drink containers can be refunded for 10 cents from December 1 when the Return and Earn 10-cent Container Deposit Scheme commences.