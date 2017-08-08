Car crashes into house in “possible domestic violence incident”

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a home in St Marys this afternoon in what police are describing as a possible domestic violence incident.

About 1.30pm today, police were called to Caines Crescent and found a car had crashed into a residence.

Officers from St Marys Local Area Command have been told a 21-year-old woman was in her vehicle and was allegedly being followed by a 23-year-old man in a second vehicle.

“The vehicle the woman was driving crashed into a residence in Caines Crescent,” a Police spokesperson said.

“She was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics for minor injuries.”

The man has been arrested by police. He is assisting with inquiries at Penrith Police Station.

Police are investigating the possibility this is a domestic violence related incident.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.