Better rental data available

For the first time consumers will have access to raw rental bond data, giving them a rare insight into the property market, Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean announced this week.

“As the Minister for Fair Trading I want to put consumers first and this data does that by allowing open, transparent access to useful rental information,” Mr Kean said.

“This untouched data can be analysed by individuals trying to decide where to rent or invest, as well as innovators who could use the data to create apps and other programs to help consumers.

“The comprehensive range of data includes postcodes, rent prices, period of tenure, number of bedrooms and types of dwellings.

“Whether families want to live in Paddington or Penrith, Hornsby or Harrington Park, this is an invaluable insight that can help them choose where to rent, invest or purchase a home.”

The data is sourced from Rental Bonds Online, the NSW Government’s secure online lodgement system, which currently holds more than 800,000 rental bonds. Registration is compulsory for property agents and self-managing landlords, and the service must be offered as the first option for new tenants for the lodgement of their bond.

Monthly Rental Bond lodgement data – provided by the agent or landlord at the beginning of a tenancy – includes dwelling type, weekly rent amounts and number of bedrooms.

Quarterly data indicates the length of the tenancy and proportion of bond refunded at the end of a lease.

See the NSW Fair Trading website for more information.