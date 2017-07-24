Woman shocked to discover she’s become an instant millionaire

A hardworking Penrith woman has been left shaking after this afternoon discovering she became a Wednesday Lotto millionaire more than a fortnight ago.

The woman was one of two New South Wales division one winners, and one of four nationally, in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 3675 on Wednesday, July 5. Each received the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million.

While the woman’s entry was registered to her Players Card, NSW Lotteries had been unable to contact her on the details provided to convey the dream-come-true news.

When a NSW Lotteries official finally confirmed the million-dollar win to the woman this afternoon, she erupted into immediate celebration.

“Really!?! You’re joking. Oh my god! You have just made my day!” she exclaimed.

“I can’t believe it! I just can’t believe it. My hands are shaking!”

The woman explained that while she had marked her winning entry, she had simply used random numbers.

She promised to check all her Lotto entries immediately after each draw in the future.

With news of the win still sinking in, the woman confessed she had no idea what she would do with her windfall, but said it would help her enjoy a comfortable future.

“I honestly don’t know. I don’t know whether it’s sinking in yet. My hands are still shaking,” she said.

“It’s come a great time so thank you!”

The winning ticket was purchased from Nextra Parramatta Rail, Shop 1155, Westfield Shoppingtown, 159 Church Street, Parramatta.

Rita Dahya from Nextra Parramatta Rail said the outlet was celebrating selling another division one winning entry.

“It’s been a while since we sold our last division one winning ticket and hopefully there’s many more to come,” she said.

“We’re so excited the winner has been united with their prize. We were wondering who the winner was and whether they knew or not. We can rest easy now.”