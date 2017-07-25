Welcome cool change for Gallery

A cool change is set to hit the Penrith Regional Gallery that will bring a breath of fresh artworks to the region.

The gallery will be getting a new air conditioning system and geothermal heat pumps thanks to $380,000 of government funding.

Western Sydney Senator Marise Payne confirmed and welcomed the funding on Monday alongside a grateful Penrith Mayor, John Thain.

“The funding is enabling the purchase of vitally important technology which will allow new and unique artwork sensitive to weather to be shown in the region,” she said.

“The project will facilitate the replacement and installation of air conditioning at Lewers House, Anchor House, Main Gallery, Office, Picture Storeroom and Workshops 1 and 2.

“This includes the installation of geothermal heatpumps and supply and installation of a critical room air conditioning unit.”

Gallery Director Lee-Anne Hall said the funding will allow for a stable temperature and humidity control, a huge upgrade from the current antiquated system they’ve wanted replaced for 10 years.

“Artworks can’t be in environments that are fluctuating, because it leads over time to incredible damage,” Dr Hall said.

“Stability, temperature and humidity is everything in terms of best practice and preservation.”

With millions of dollars worth of art held at the gallery, Chairman of Penrith Performing and Visual Arts, Peter Anderson said the funding was “huge” news for the region.

“Because of it, we will be able to borrow other major artworks from significant galleries who will not lend them unless you have proper climate control,” he said.

“This has been something we’ve needed and wanted for a very long, long time.”