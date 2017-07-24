Watene-Zelezniak in the clear over junior league incident

Penrith have cleared winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of any wrongdoing following an incident at a junior league match over the weekend.

Penrith District Junior Rugby League General Manager Phil Cummings has conducted a full review of the incident which occurred at a fixture between St Clair and St Marys on Saturday.

This review included analysis of CCTV vision of the incident.

“Mr Cummings has informed Panthers that NRL player Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who was volunteering as a linesman at the junior league match in question, has been cleared of any wrongdoing,” a statement issued by the Panthers said.

“The instigator of this incident will be dealt with by Penrith District Junior Rugby League under their standard protocols in due course.

“Panthers has requested a copy of the official report to provide to the NRL Integrity Unit as a matter of courtesy.

“From the perspective of Panthers, this matter is now finalised.”