Stepping out of the shower and onto the stage

A group of local men from all walks of life and age groups have come together with their shared love of a cappella singing in four-part harmony barbershop style.

Penrith Harmony President Richard Wadick has been singing with a barbershop for 25 years.

“I was always a shower singer,” Mr Wadick laughed.

“When you get together with other guys singing different parts it’s just so much fun.”

Penrith Harmony is a men’s barbershop chorus that has been entertaining the local community since 1989, formerly known as The Riverland Ramblers Men’s Barbershop Chorus.

In September they will represent Penrith at the Barbershop Harmony Pan Pacific Convention in Sydney.

“It’s pretty big, we expect to have 700 or 800 delegates at the convention,” Mr Wadick said.

“We’ve got New Zealand coming to compete, and Japan.”

Mr Wadick said he always loved singing to himself until one day he was introduced to the world of barbershop singing by coincidence.

“I was home on a Saturday morning listening to music, and there was a guy selling the fundraiser chocolates, and I asked what he was raising money for,” he said.

“He was heading to Perth for the barbershop national contest and convention.

“I bought a chocolate and he said, ‘do you like singing? Why don’t you came along one night?’

“And that was it, I was in hook, line and sinker.”

Penrith Harmony regularly perform at the Homemaker Centre, nursing homes, private functions and many charitable causes and were the proud winners of the open choral section at last year’s Penrith Eisteddfod.

Mr Wadick said they’re always looking for fresh talent, and anyone interested should head to www.penrithharmony.com.

“We’re mainly retirees, but we’re looking for younger guys. We’ve had high school aged guys sing with us,” he said.

“Singing is a great way to meet new friends, stay healthy, entertain others and display your vocal skills.

“I invite any men who are looking for a new hobby to come along to our practice at the John Lees Centre in Penrith on Monday nights.”