Property Central announces expansion

Two of Penrith’s top real estate agencies are becoming one, as Century 21 Mulgoa joins the Property Central family.

Property Central Managing Director Lee Waterhouse says the merger between the agencies will help better service the property needs of the area, while also growing the Property Central brand.

“Darrel and Nikkole have been established out there for a long time, and we thought it was a great opportunity to join forces with them, and help us get some traction out there,” he said.

“We want to try and build some market share in that growing Silverdale, Mulgoa, Wallacia and Luddenham area.”

From next week, the faces at Century 21 Mulgoa will be operating as Property Central Mulgoa after joining forces with the Rate My Agent 2017 Agency Of The Year winner for Penrith, Leonay, Kingswood and Cranebrook, Property Central Penrith.

That means the same local team at Mulgoa will continue to support the area’s real estate needs, at an even better and bigger capacity.

“The signs will be changed on the first of August,” Mr Waterhouse said.

“Next week century 21 Mulgoa will become Property Central Mulgoa.

“It’s about doing more business. That area, we see as a great growth area, and having the opportunity to jump into it with these guys who have been established there for a long time makes sense to us.

“We’re joining forces, they’re going to be staying on board because they’re the locals out there.”

The team at Property Central believe this growth to opening a second Property Central office at Mulgoa shows their commitment to the region.

“We’re always looking to grow. If the right opportunities present themselves, we’re all over it and we’d love to do it again,” Mr Waterhouse said.