Penrith’s NRL season on life support

Penrith’s NRL season is officially on life support after a 42-14 capitulation to South Sydney at ANZ Stadium today.

The Panthers are now four points out of the top eight and facing an uphill battle to make the Finals, needing to win at least six of their last nine games.

Souths ran rings around a Penrith side that at times looked uninterested and never recovered from a poor Matt Moylan pass that resulted in the first of Alex Johnston’s five tries in the 18th minute.

Prior to that the Panthers appeared in control, shooting out to an 8-0 lead courtesy of a penalty goal and a great Moylan try in the 11th minute.

But Penrith wouldn’t put points on the board again until the 79th minute when the result was well and truly determined.

“It wasn’t good,” a disappointed Panthers coach Anthony Griffin said post-match.

“The game just spiralled out of control with intercepts and not defusing kicks… there was some really good plays they came up with on last plays and we weren’t strong enough to shut them down.”

The Panthers have lost two games in a row and face the high flying Manly Sea Eagles at Pepper Stadium next weekend.

“It would have been good to get a win today and stay around the top eight but we have to work hard and turn it around next week,” captain Matt Moylan said.

Griffin confirmed that centre Dean Whare will see a doctor tomorrow morning after copping a hit to the jaw but it’s understood the injury isn’t serious.