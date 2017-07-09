Motorcyclist injured in Penrith crash

A motorcyclist has been injured after a crash in Penrith this afternoon.

Just before 3.30pm today, a motorcycle and a utility vehicle collided at the intersection of Coreen Ave and Sydney Smith Drive.

The male rider of the motorcycle, believed to be in his early 50s, suffered severe leg and pelvic injuries.

Officers attached to Penrith Local Area Command attended and, with assistance from the Crash Investigation Unit, established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

CareFlight landed to treat the man before he was taken to Westmead Hospital via road ambulance.

“CareFlight’s specialist doctor and critical care paramedic provided a blood transfusion and intubated the man at the scene, placing him in an induced coma to stabilise him,” a CareFlight spokesperson said.

“CareFlight’s medical team provided ongoing treatment for the man as he was transported by road to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.”

The male driver was arrested and is assisting with police inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.