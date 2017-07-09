Man involved in horror Penrith crash was a suspended driver

A man will face court today after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Just before 3.30pm yesterday, a Harley Davison motorcycle and a Toyota Hilux utility collided at the intersection of Coreen Ave and Sydney Smith Drive, before the ute mounted the curb and hit a fence.

The 31-year-old male rider of the motorcycle suffered severe leg and pelvic injuries.

CareFlight landed to treat the man before he was taken to Westmead Hospital via road ambulance.

Officers attached to Penrith Local Area Command attended and, with assistance from the Crash Investigation Unit, established a crime scene.

It will be alleged in court the 28-year-old male driver left the scene without exchanging particulars or rendering first aid, and was found by police walking in nearby Empire Circuit.

He was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station, where checks revealed his provisional P2 licence was suspended.

The Jordan Springs man was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, driving manner dangerous, driving whilst suspended, and failing to stop and render assistance after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail, to appear before Penrith Local Court today.