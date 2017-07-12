Man choked and kicked partner during unprovoked attack in St Marys

A man who choked and kicked his partner in the face and body during a violent “drug binge” at St Marys has been sentenced to a minimum 16 months jail.

Penrith Local Court heard the victim was asleep in bed when Daniel Edward Cooper struck, not once but three times, at one stage whipping her with a video cord to the back of her arms and legs in a callous and unprovoked attack.

His lawyer pointed to his limited antecedence and “shame and regret” during her sentencing submissions last Thursday.

“He cannot believe how he could behave in that way,” she said.

“I ask that Your Honour accept this is a man who has made a terrible mistake… and one who is determined to turn his life around so nothing like this ever happens again.”

Cooper was charged with three counts of ‘assault occasioning actual bodily harm’ and one count of ‘intentional choking’.

Magistrate Stephen Corry took into account his very limited criminal history and that the offence occurred against a backdrop of meth amphetamines use, but said there needed to be a significant element of general deterrence and denunciation.

He was handed a two-year aggregate sentence and will be eligible for release on parole in February 2018.