Man charged over indecent assaults

Police have charged a man following investigations into a number of indecent assaults of women at Penrith yesterday.

About 12.30pm on Wednesday, a 26-year-old woman was walking west along High Street, towards Doonmore Street, when she was approached by a man.

The man allegedly engaged the woman in conversation as he walked alongside her. The woman didn’t respond and it’s alleged the man reached out and indecently assaulted her before running from the scene.

The matter was reported to police and an investigation was commenced by officers from Penrith Local Area Command.

About 2.40pm today, a 22-year-old man was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station where he was charged with indecent assault (x2).

He was refused bail and will appear in Penrith Local Court tomorrow.

Police are continuing with their inquiries and are encouraging anyone with information, or who may have encountered a similar incident to contact officers at Penrith Local Area Command.