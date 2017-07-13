Man charged over indecent assault on train

A man has been charged after allegedly indecently assaulting a woman on a train in Penrith.

Just after 3.45am on Sunday, May 14, police will allege the 30-year-old man approached a 30-year-old woman on a train at Penrith Railway Station.

He then allegedly indecently assaulted her before she left the train at Mt Druitt Railway Station.

Police Transport Command’s Operation Artemis commenced an investigation into the incident.

The man was arrested in Silverwater yesterday where he was charged with assault with an act of indecency.

He remains in custody to appear at Penrith Local Court on Monday, August 7.

The Police Transport Command established Operation Artemis as an on-going campaign targeting offences relating assaults on the public transport system, especially indecent and sexual assaults.