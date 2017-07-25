Just like the real thing

Neil Diamond’s ‘Hot August Night’ is one of the most iconic live albums of all time.

This year the classic release – which was recorded at the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles – is celebrating its 45th anniversary.

To mark the occasion entertainer Peter Byrne will be bringing ‘Hot August Night’ to life on the Evan Theatre stage backed by a massive 30 piece Sydney International Orchestra.

Fans will get to hear all the tracks off this hit album including ‘Cherry Cherry’, ‘Crunchy Granola Suite’, ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘I Am, I Said’.

This re-creation is of such a high standard that even Neil Diamond himself has given it the seal of approval.

Grab your tickets now to enjoy an entertaining August night with ‘Hot August Night’ live on stage!

Peter Byrne will be bringing Neil Diamond’s ‘Hot August Night’ to the Evan Theatre on Friday, August 11 at 8pm. Tickets are $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.penrith.panthers.com.au or call 4720 5555.