History revived as trains from the past are brought back to life

All aboard!

Experience the excitement of steam as Penrith hosts heritage train rides in celebration of 150 years since the opening of the Blue Mountains Railway Line.

Heritage trains will return to the tracks this weekend, kicking off celebrations on Friday, July 21 with a special commemorative steam train journey from Central to Wentworth Falls.

“This Friday’s Blue Mountains Flyer will operate exactly 150 years to the day since the first regular passenger train travelled from Sydney to Weatherboard – the suburb known today as Wentworth Falls,” Transport Heritage NSW CEO, Andrew Moritz said.

Seen as a major milestone in Blue Mountains history, overcoming the geographical barrier of the Mountains required significant feats of engineering to help continue the development of western New South Wales.

“While tickets aboard this Friday’s commemorative train are sold out, tickets are still available across several heritage train rides operating this Saturday from Penrith station, and again on Sunday from Lawson,” Mr Moritz said.

Departing from Penrith Station, historic steam locomotive 3642 will operate four 70 minute rides up the mountain to Valley Heights and return this Saturday, July 22.

A vintage electric train will also operate four 50 minute shuttles from Penrith station to Blacktown and return on the same day. The fun continues on Sunday, July 23 with historic steam locomotive 3642 operating several 60 minute shuttles from Lawson station to Katoomba.

“Don’t miss this rare and exciting experience for families and enthusiasts alike,” Mr Moritz said.

“Jump online and book your tickets to avoid disappointment.”

Community events will also run from Friday through to Sunday, with the Valley Heights Rail Museum open throughout the weekend inciting nostalgia for families and train enthusiasts.

Customers can book their tickets and read more about the events through the NSW Rail Museum website at www.nswrailmuseum.com.au/bm150 or by calling 1300 11 55 99.