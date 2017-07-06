History and tradition will drive Emus against arch rivals

It’s an annual tradition for the Penrith Emus Rugby Club but this year’s Back to Penrith Day, held tomorrow (Saturday, June 8) at Nepean Rugby Park, is expected to be extra special.

In conjunction with the club’s major sponsor Penrith RSL, the Emus have themed this year’s Back to Penrith Day ‘Looking Forward, Looking Back’, to not only thank and recognise their sponsors, former players and members, but to congratulate their soon to be senior and rising junior Emus stars.

“Back to Penrith Day is a such a great day for us to show the community and our members our thanks for their support for the season, and what a great opportunity to show the juniors what it feels like to be part of such a great club,” Penrith Emus President, Jeff Fox said.

Each year Back to Penrith Day coincides with Penrith’s blockbuster Shute Shield clash against crosstown rivals Parramatta.

Despite both sides languishing at the bottom of the ladder, the game is always a fierce and fiery contest with plenty of passion on show.

Back in May, during their first match-up of the season, their Round 7 clash went right down to the wire with Parramatta narrowly getting home 26-20.

One of the highlights of this year’s Back to Penrith Day is expected to be the presentation of certificates by the club’s senior players to Penrith’s U13 State Championship-winning side.

Penrith’s U10 representative squad will also be announced on the day and issued with their jerseys.

“Penrith RSL love supporting the Emus and the community, and we have made sure that there will be entertainment for all that join us at the game on the day,” Penrith RSL CEO, Neel Chand said.

“Plus, what better day to have it than against our local western Sydney rivals in Parramatta.”

The Penrith Emus’ annual Back to Penrith Day will be held at 12pm this Saturday, July 8 at Nepean Rugby Park.

The day will include plenty of fun activities and entertainment for everyone. First grade kicks off at 3.00pm.