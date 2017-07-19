Have a bone rattling good time

If you’re looking for a humerus activity for the kids this weekend, look no further than Nepean Hospital for a free exhibition on how the skeleton works.

Enjoyable for both old and young bones, local residents have the exciting opportunity to learn about skeletons and the human body.

It is part of the Australian Orthopaedic Association’s travelling exhibition across the country celebrating 80 years of orthopaedics in Australia.

“This exhibition is open to everyone who is interested in understanding how their skeletons work,” Australian Orthopaedic Association President, Dr Ian Incoll said.

“The specialty of orthopaedics keeps our children in the game, puts the bounce back in the knees and hips of our elderly and keeps all of Australia moving with more than 1.1 million joint replacement procedures undertaken throughout Australia’s hospital network since 1999.

“The exhibition is designed to educate the community about the hundreds of orthopaedic procedures performed in more than 300 Australian hospitals every day.”

Orthopaedic surgeons use both surgical and non-surgical means to treat spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumours, musculoskeletal trauma and congenital disorders.

In something sure to tickle the budding athlete or future doctor in your home, the display includes the bare bones of information on sports injury prevention, the evolution of joint replacement, developments in the treatment of fractures and innovations including the use of 3D printing, robotics, computer navigation and customising implants during surgery.

Acting Head of the Department Orthopaedics, Nepean Hospital Associate Professor Charles New, urged all locals to visit the display.

“The advances being made in orthopaedic surgery are astounding, with major breakthroughs in prostheses, surgical techniques, equipment and imaging,” he said.

“This has meant we can help thousands of Penrith residents, who previously would have led a relatively inactive life, to improve their quality of life.”

The exhibition can be viewed at level three of the hospital’s East Block in the waiting area outside the surgical unit until this Monday, July 24.