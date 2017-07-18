Green and gold dreams come true for Kyan

Following an outstanding performance representing Australia earlier this year, young baseball sensation Kyan Roach has once again been selected to represent his country on the world stage.

The Glenmore Park resident will don the famous green and gold later this month when he competes at the 2017 U12 WBSC Baseball World Cup in Taiwan.

Kyan and his Aussie teammates qualified for the World Cup back in January, following a tough qualifier against host nation Guam and American Samoa.

Speaking with the Weekender, the 12-year-old said although he was a little nervous about what lies ahead, he can’t wait to take on the challenge of representing his country.

“When I found out I made the team I was really excited and nervous at the same time,” Kyan said.

“We’re playing against some big countries including the USA and Korea, so while I’m a little bit spooked out I can’t wait to test myself against those other nations.”

Australia will begin their U12 World Cup campaign on July 28 against the United States, and will finish their opening round against Nicaragua on August 1.

The U12 Baseball World Cup will take place in Tainan, Taiwan from July 28 to August 5.