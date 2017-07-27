Duo charged with drug offences

A man and woman will face court charged with drug offences after a vehicle stop in the Penrith area.

In May 2017, Strike Force Teamster, comprising of police from the Region Enforcement Squad Penrith, was established to investigate the manufacture of prohibited drugs in the Penrith region.

About 1.20am today (Thursday, July 27), acting on information, police stopped a vehicle on Abel Street, Jamisontown, to speak with the driver.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station.

Following inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at a nearby home, where police allegedly located a large amount of tablets and powder, believed to be methylendioxyamphetamine.

A short time later, police executed a search warrant at a home on Landsborough Street, Jordan Springs.

Police located a large amount of equipment believed to be used in the manufacturing of drugs.

Subsequently, a 30-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station where she was charged with conceal serious indictable offence of another person.

The woman was granted bail to appear at Penrith Local Court on Tuesday, August 15.

The 33-year-old man was charged with ‘manufacture prohibited drug – large commercial quantity’ x2, ‘manufacture prohibited drug – commercial quantity’, ‘supply prohibited drug – large commercial quantity’ x2 and ‘supply prohibited drug – commercial quantity’.

He was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.