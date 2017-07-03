Darts Challenge back for fourth year

Penrith Panthers legend Mark Geyer is encouraging darts enthusiasts to ‘target early symptoms with a bullseye’ at the Pioneer Tavern in Penrith on July 21.

Geyer and Cancer Council NSW have partnered together for the fourth Darts Challenge for men’s health.

“If you’re a darts enthusiast and want to help others affected by this retched disease, keep Friday, July 21 free and join me as we hit the fight against cancer head on,” Geyer said.

Community Relations Coordinator for Cancer Council NSW Greater Western Sydney Leanne Langdon said the Darts Challenge helped encourage men to have ‘the talk’.

“We know men are significantly more likely than women to die of preventable cancers,” she said.

“The Darts Challenge is a great platform to encourage men to have a casual chat about their health while enjoying a game of competitive darts and raising funds for a good cause.”

The Darts Challenge has raised more than $25,000 for Cancer Council NSW research, support and prevention programs since it started in 2013. Ms Langdon said there were some great incentives to get involved.

“There’s a silent auction, a raffle and of course we’re encouraging local businesses to again take the Corporate Challenge,” she said.

Businesses can purchase a corporate package, with individuals able to buy individual tickets for the main darts competition.

“As part of the Corporate Challenge, business participants are encouraged to challenge one of their local competitors to a game of darts,” Ms Langdon said.

“The winner takes bragging rights and the loser has to generously donate $500 to Cancer Council NSW.”

Ms Langdon said it was important the focus of the event was not lost.

“It is our hope that each year we can encourage even more Aussie blokes to speak up about their health,” she said.

The 2017 Cancer Council NSW Darts Challenge is at the Pioneer Tavern in Penrith starting at 12.30pm. The cost is $30 per head, which includes a drink on arrival and finger food.

To donate raffle prizes and silent auction items or express interest in participating, contact Iris Russell at the Pioneer Tavern on (02) 4736 4466 or Leanne Langdon at Cancer Council NSW on (02) 9354 2014 or email leanne.langdon@nswcc.org.au.