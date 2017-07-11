Car linked to murder case found in Jamisontown

Detectives investigating the murder of teenager Brayden Dillon in Glenfield earlier this year have found a vehicle linked to the case in an underground car park at Jamisontown.

It’s understood a tip off to Crime Stoppers helped Police track down the white Mazda 3 at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Detectives had released information about the car to the public earlier this week.

Police were called to a home on Moresby Avenue, Glenfield, about 6.10am on Friday, April 14 this year, and found 15-year-old Brayden Dillon in bed with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition, where he later died.

About 11pm yesterday (Monday, July 10), a 26-year-old man was arrested by members of the Tactical Operations Unit at an address in Dale Street, Seven Hills.

He was taken to Blacktown Police Station where he was charged with murder.

Investigations are continuing.