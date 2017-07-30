Man injured in ferocious blaze at St Marys

A man has been taken to hospital via helicopter after suffering burns in a factory fire at St Marys this morning.

Some 15 fire crews responded to the blaze, which happened just before 9am this morning at a factory on Links Road.

The fire pumped thick, black smoke into the air across the Penrith region and could be seen from several kilometres away.

It’s understood the fire was at a chemical waste factory.

Workers were evacuated as crews attempted to get the upper hand on the blaze, which is now under control.

The injured man was treated by paramedics on the ground and taken by road ambulance to the nearby St Marys Leagues Stadium, where the CareFlight helicopter had landed.

His condition is not known at this stage.

The cause of the blaze is also unknown at this stage.