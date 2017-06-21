Students get a taste of the real world

Confidence is key for the next generation of job hunters, and Jamison High School students are bursting with it following their ‘work ready’ project last week.

The project, held on June 15, matched students and their career goals with volunteers from local employers and professionals to run mock interviews with students.

Co-chair of the school’s Action Team for Partnership, Sue Day, said the day gets kids work ready for tomorrow.

“Their next challenge is leaving school, going out into the world and trying to get a job,” she said.

“This is about building their confidence, so when they’re going for the real life position, they are confident.”

Representatives from Woolworths, Penrith Council, NSW Police Service, Lamrocks Solicitors and Penrith Toyota were just some of the business volunteers on hand to help the students get job ready.

A spokesperson from Woolworths said the day was helpful connecting kids to future employment opportunities, giving them the opportunity to gain interviewing experience and job knowledge.