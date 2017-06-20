Softballers are swinging for their state

Five players from Penrith City Softball Association have been selected to represent NSW at the Pacific School Games in Adelaide this December.

Christopher Rutherford, Lachlan Iredale, Matthew Beach and James Cheung will play for the NSW All Schools Softball boys team while Shaylan Whatman will turn out for the NSW All Schools Softball girls team.

The talented bunch are also members of the Western Sydney Academy of Sport (WSAS) – Softball Squad Program, for elite athletes.

Speaking with the Weekender, 16-year-old Caroline Chisholm College student Shaylan Whatman said she’s very excited to represent her state at the prestigious end of year tournament for the second time.

“I took part in the Pacific School Games back in 2015 and we ended up winning,” she said.

“It’s a great tournament to be a part of and the fields over in Adelaide are really nice.”

The Pacific School Games, run by School Sport Australia, features 4000 school-aged students competing across 11 different sports.

The athletes hail from at least 15 countries, including every Australian state and territory.