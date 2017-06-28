Skate Park for Cambridge Gardens closer to reality

A skate park for Cambridge Gardens is one step closer after Penrith Council agreed to allocate $20,000 to engage a consultant to investigate the ideal location.

Avid scooter rider Brock Jurd, 12, spearheaded the campaign for a skate park with the help of his neighbour Bob Pullen about two years ago and is excited to see the project progressing.

“When I heard that they were doing that, I was just so surprised because we hadn’t heard anything for a while,” he said.

“I was just patient because I know Council has other stuff they have to do first.”

Mr Pullen said he first met the resourceful youngster when he knocked on his door asking him to sign a petition.

“I said ‘I might be able to help you with that’,” he said, and promptly called Mayor John Thain who tabled the petition.

Land to the rear of Cambridge Gardens Public School and land adjacent to Trinity Drive play park and Girl Guides Hall are currently the two frontrunners.

The former offers separation from residential properties, has pathway connections and is close to car parking and a bus route, but passive surveillance, topography and shade will need to be addressed.

The Trinity Drive site ticks most of the boxes, though it is acknowledged that it is close to residential properties and would need roadway barriers to ensure user safety.

Councillor Ross Fowler said a skate park was needed in that area and should definitely be investigated.

“Older areas created and established before Section 94 [contributions] came in don’t have the advantage of funding,” he said.

The Cambridge Park High School student, who decided to advocate for the skate arena to offer locals a safer place to practice, said it would “mean the world to him” to have a skate park located nearby.

“All my life I’ve been riding and it’s something I want to progress in,” he said.