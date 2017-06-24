Schedule for final six rounds revealed

The Panthers will host four games on free-to-air TV in the final six rounds of the season as the club prepares for a charge towards the the Finals.

The NRL’s likely schedule for the final six rounds of the year has been revealed by the Sunday Telegraph with Penrith faring reasonably well in terms of timeslots.

The official schedule is likely to be revealed by the NRL tomorrow but it’s doubtful there will be any significant changes to what has been released this morning.

In round 21 (July 27), the Panthers will host a Thursday night match against Canterbury at Pepper Stadium with a 7.50pm kickoff. The timeslot is awful for families but the game will be broadcast on Channel Nine.

In round 22 (August 6), Nathan and Ivan Cleary go head to head for the first time when the Panthers face the Tigers in a Sunday 4pm game at Pepper Stadium.

Penrith are back at Pepper Stadium round 23 (August 12) for a 7.30pm Saturday night game against North Queensland, with the Panthers looking for some revenge after yesterday’s narrow loss in Townsville.

The Panthers travel to the nation’s capital in round 24 (August 20) to take on Canberra in a Sunday 2pm game.

They’re back home in round 25 (August 27) to take on the Dragons at 4pm on a Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers finish off the season with a trip to Lottoland in round 26 (September 2) to take on Manly at 5.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

PENRITH’S FINAL SIX ROUNDS

Round 21: V Bulldogs – Thursday, July 27 at 7.50pm (Pepper Stadium, Ch 9)

Round 22: V Tigers – Sunday, August 6 at 4pm (Pepper Stadium, Ch 9)

Round 23: V Cowboys – Saturday, August 12 at 5.30pm (Pepper Stadium, Ch 9)

Round 24: V Raiders – Sunday, August 20 at 2pm (GIO Stadium, Fox)

Round 25: V Dragons – Sunday, August 27 at 4pm (Pepper Stadium, Ch 9)

Round 26: V Sea Eagles – Saturday, September 2 at 5.30pm (Lottoland, Fox)