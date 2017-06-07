Pushing for Cooper

Inspirational Penrith athlete Nathan Pentecost will once again take on the enormous challenge of pushing his wheelchair for 100km around the Sydney International Regatta Centre this weekend – all for a good cause.

Pentecost, the skipper of the Panthers Wheelchair Rugby League team, is this year raising money for eight-year-old local boy Cooper Randall.

Whilst in his mother’s womb, Cooper was diagnosed with congenital posterior urethral valves, which later resulted in stage 3 chronic kidney disease.

Due to constant urine infections and other health issues, Cooper regularly attends Westmead Children’s Hospital for check-ups and treatment.

Recently, Cooper discovered that he requires a kidney transplant, which his father Brendan will be donating to him.

Pentecost couldn’t think of a better cause to get behind for this year’s Push-a-thon event.

“I met Cooper through my role as Welfare Officer with Men of League,” he said.

“Cooper needs a kidney transplant and has a number of ongoing costs involved with that, so that’s where the Push-a-thon funds raised will go this year.”

Now in its fifth year, Pentecost will complete the 100km challenge at the Regatta Centre in Penrith on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

He is hoping to raise $5000 for the tough, young Brothers Junior Rugby League player.

“Despite Cooper having all these health issues, it does not bother him,” Pentecost said.

“Cooper is a very happy-go-lucky kid, with a kind sense of humour. His attitude is positive and fun-loving.”

All funds raised will go towards ongoing costs of medications, doctor’s appointments and anything else Cooper needs to feel comfortable and well.

Pentecost is asking the local Penrith community and its many businesses for support.

To make a donation to Cooper through Nathan Pentecost’s Push-a-thon, visit www.gofundme.com/28yrut4b.