New after hours GP clinic to open at Nepean Village

A local healthcare service provider has been appointed to manage an after hours clinic in Penrith, replacing the current Nepean After Hours GP Clinic at Nepean Hospital.

From July 1, after hours GP services will be provided at Penrith After Hours Doctors, located at Nepean Village.

Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network CEO, Lizz Reay, said the move will ensure the community continues to have the best service, while relieving pressure on Nepean Hospital.

“We’re really excited that after hours services are going to continue in our area,” she said.

“There are a lot of changes happening in the hospital. A number of services have needed to move around to accommodate for that.

“An after hours clinic is vital to help reduce the pressure on Nepean Hospital’s Emergency Department.”

Ms Reay believes the new location will remain central to the Penrith area, with greater visibility and more parking.

“We have had a lot of people say they didn’t know that the clinic was there because the hospital was so massive,” she said.

“It also shifts the thinking in patients that if it’s not acute, then people won’t need to go to the hospital.”

The clinic is not to replace existing GPs, but will work alongside them when a health condition can’t wait until your regular GP is available.

Like the previous after hours clinic, appointments are not required, and it will continue to be a bulk billing service.

The clinic will be open from 6pm to midnight Monday to Friday and from 3pm to midnight on weekends.