Lifetime of community involvement

The warm smile of Penrith’s Elaine Wade is one locals would remember, having volunteered through the local community for decades.

One of her significant accomplishments, Ms Wade has been a member of Penrith Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years where she has rolled up her sleeves to help whenever and wherever she could.

Born in Katoomba, Ms Wade was completely shocked when she found out she was receiving the Order of Australia Medal in the general division for her service to the community of Penrith.

“I was a bit embarrassed to be perfectly honest,” she laughed.

“I know you’re not supposed to say anything, but I rang my daughter and said ‘this is ridiculous’.

“I haven’t done any more than other people.”

Humble at heart, Ms Wade believes that there is always some way to help, no matter what is happening in your life.

“If you have a neighbour, you help them,” she said.

“I don’t regard my work as outstanding at all, because it’s just what you do.

“When you join an organisation, you do what’s needed to be done.”

Her service extends through the Presbyterian Church to the Penrith RSL Sub-branch where she has volunteered for many years, even after her husband’s death 27 years ago