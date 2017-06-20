Budget delivers for western Sydney

Families across western Sydney are set to benefit from a record State Budget injecting billions of dollars in health, education, environment and transport infrastructure initiatives.

Minister for Western Sydney and Penrith MP Stuart Ayres said the 2017-18 Budget delivers huge boosts to roads, schools, hospitals and parklands to support residential and commercial growth and ensure western Sydney remains the number one place to live and work.

“When western Sydney wins, everyone benefits and we’re investing now to power the next phase of economic growth in New South Wales,” Mr Ayres said.

“This year’s Budget will deliver improvements large and small to connect communities, create jobs and deliver a better standard of living as we crack on with the game changing infrastructure like Western Sydney Airport and WestConnex.”

Local announcements include:

• $13.4 million to progress the Jane Street and Mulgoa Road upgrade

• $5 million for training equipment for the new fire and rescue training academy at Erskine Park

• $648 million for NSW and Australian Government funded road upgrades to support the new Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek, including completion of the first stage of both The Northern Road and Bringelly Road upgrades

• Expanding and enhancing services including maternity and neonatal care, emergency, surgical, and inpatient and outpatient services with the $576 million Nepean Hospital and Integrated Ambulatory Services Redevelopment and the Nepean Hospital Car Park.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the Government’s economic and financial management, and successful reform agenda, meant it could deliver world-class infrastructure and services today, while also building for an even brighter future.

“New South Wales is the only state with all of strong surpluses, negative net debt, a growing net worth, a triple A rating, low unemployment and record investments in services and infrastructure,” Mr Perrottet said.

“That is a testament to the hardworking men and women of New South Wales, and puts us in the enviable position of being able to build for today as well as for tomorrow.

“That means delivering more than just the major transport infrastructure projects – we can also invest record amounts in the local infrastructure that gives families and communities the freedom to thrive.”

MORE TO COME