Woman’s death at Kingswood “suspicious”, say police

Police are investigating the possible murder of a woman at Kingswood this morning.

Officers were called to a home on Derby Street just after midnight, following concerns for the welfare of a 21-year-old woman.

NSW Ambulance paramedics rendered assistance but the woman died at the scene.

A crime scene has been established and detectives are conducting a canvass of the area as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

While police have only issued minor details so far, they have confirmed that the death is being treated as suspicious.

Superintendent Greg Peters from St Marys Police addressed the media shortly before 9am, confirming that a 21-year-old male was assisting police with their investigation.

BREAKING: Police are addressing the media after a suspicious death at Kingswood overnight Posted by The Western Weekender on Saturday, 20 May 2017

“The examination of the scene is still being conducted at this point in time and our inquiries in relation to this matter are certainly in their infancy stage,” he said.

“Strike Force Fielding has been commenced to investigate this matter.”

Superintendent Peters said he was hopeful a post-mortem would be conducted tomorrow to officially determine the cause of death.

It is understood the woman and the 21-year-old man who is currently assisting police with their investigation were in a relationship. Superintendent Peters could not confirm whether the pair were currently living together.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.