Woman charged after toddler consumed illicit drugs

A woman will appear in court today after being charged over an alleged incident of child neglect in South Penrith.

In December last year, a two-year-old boy presented Nepean Hospital with suspected poisoning after doctors were told he consumed paint thinner at a home on Chesterfield Road.

The child was airlifted to Sydney Children’s Hospital at Randwick a short time later when his condition deteriorated.

Forensic analysis and pathology testing revealed the child had consumed illicit drugs.

“Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse Squad commenced an investigation and executed a search warrant at the home, where a number of items were seized for forensic examination,” a Police spokesperson said.

Following extensive investigations, detectives arrested a 36-year-old woman at Penrith Police Station on Friday, May 5, 2017.

“She was charged with two counts of neglect child in care, and fail to provide for child cause danger of death,” the spokesperson said.

The woman was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

The current care arrangements for the child are not known by the Weekender.