Two injured in South Penrith house fire

Two people were injured after a house fire in South Penrith tonight.

About 7.45pm this evening, emergency services were called to a house on Bayley Road. When they arrived, the front of the premises was well alight.

A 60-year-old woman sustained burns and a head injury while fleeing the building. She was taken to Nepean Hospital for further treatment.

Her 67-year-old husband sustained a minor burn to his hands. He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before being taken to the same hospital.

Their 13-year-old grandson was not hurt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Once the building has been declared safe, work will begin to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.