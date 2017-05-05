Teens charged over carjacking, kidnapping

Two teenagers are due in court today charged over the alleged carjacking and kidnapping of a man at Penrith last September.

An 18-year-old man was driving along Cooper Street, Penrith, about 3am on September 9 2016, when police allege he was flagged down by a distressed teenage girl.

As the girl got into his car, another man got into the back seat.

Police from Penrith Local Area Command will allege the man threatened the driver with a knife and forced him into the back seat while they drove around; at times the driver was also forced into the boot of his car.

“The couple allegedly used the driver’s debit card to withdraw cash and make purchases over more than 13 hours of captivity,” a Police Spokesperson said.

“The driver’s smart phone was also stolen before he was released at Glenmore Park shortly before 5pm. Police were alerted and an investigation began.”

Following inquiries, a youth was arrested on October 8 2016, and charged with ‘robbery’, ‘robbery in company’, ‘detain for advantage in company’, and ‘aggravated carjacking’. The youth was 17 at the time of the alleged offence.

Yesterday, a 17-year-old girl was arrested by Police Transport Command (PTC) officers on Belmore Street, Mt Druitt.

She’s been charged with ‘robbery in company’, ‘detain for advantage in company’, and ‘aggravated carjacking’.

Both are due to appear in a children’s court today.