Teen killed on notorious road

A teenager has been killed in an accident on a notorious road in Llandilo.

Just before 8pm last night, emergency services were called to Ninth Avenue, Llandilo, following reports a car had crashed into fence.

A 19-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but he died at the scene.

It’s understood the teenager was a former student at nearby Xavier College.

Officers attached to Penrith Local Area Command established a crime scene following the accident and commenced an investigation. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Earlier this month, Penrith City Council denied a request for white line markings on a hazardous portion of Ninth Avenue.

Council’s Traffic Engineers investigated the matter and determined that the existing rural nature of the street and lower traffic volumes did not warrant provision of double barrier centre line marking at this time.

There is no suggestion such an upgrade would have prevented last night’s accident, but the fatal crash is likely to anger veteran Councillor Kevin Crameri, who has long campaigned for better conditions on rural roads including Ninth Avenue.

“How much does 100 metres of line markings cost?” he said earlier this month after the double centre line suggestion was denied.

“Why should we have to wait for a head-on?

“How many lives do we have to lose before the State Government and this Council does something?”