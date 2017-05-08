PRD scoops the pool

PRDnationwide’s Penrith office is celebrating its tremendous success over the past year after picking up a number of awards at the PRDnationwide Annual Gala.

The Penrith office secured 11 awards, including Matthew O’Farrell winning the Neville Wilson Rookie of the Year and Silver Sales Award.

Darren Latty, who is celebrating his 30th year in real estate, was the second highest performing Principal in the PRD network, and also received a High Altitude Award, the highest accolade for an individual sales person.

Meanwhile, Daniel Latty returned to the Top 10 Sales People list, securing ninth place. He was also one of only three agents to receive the coveted Platinum Sales award.

“There are over 130 PRDnationwide offices across Australia, and for a team of our size to have earned so many top 10 awards is exceptional,” Darren Latty said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to publicly congratulate each of our award winners, as well as our entire team. It’s a result of everyone’s dedication, experience and enthusiasm that we continue to achieve outstanding results not just for our office, but most importantly, for our clients.”

Natalie De Chellis and Marnie Fawns were honoured for their long-time service to PRDnationwide at the Annual Gala.

