Panthers plans for the future with development of The Royce

Construction on one of the biggest retirement developments in Penrith’s history is now officially underway.

A special ground breaking event was held on Tuesday at the future site of The Royce at the Penrith Panthers complex on Mulgoa Road.

The development is a collaboration between Tulich and Panthers, and carries the name of legendary Penrith rugby league player and 1991 premiership winner, Royce Simmons.

Stage one of the development features 52 independent living apartments, 128 residential aged care rooms including a dementia care wing and five star community spaces. The development will incorporate a new movie theatre, day spa, hair and beauty salon, library and other retail and hospitality offerings.

Penrith Deputy Mayor Tricia Hitchen, Federal Lindsay MP Emma Husar and State Penrith MP Stuart Ayres all helped kick off construction on Tuesday.

“Penrith is quite literally growing up and maturing before our very eyes,” Mr Ayres said.

“The capacity for this club to be investing in seniors living is a reflection of the fact that this club recognises what is happening in its community and it wants to be able to invest in the community as well.”

Development of The Royce will see the creation of 150 jobs during the building process, and as many as 100 ongoing jobs once the project is completed.

Brand Ambassador Royce Simmons spoke of the many recreation options that will be available to residents, and said he was proud to have his name attached to the development.

“What you are going to get here is unbelievable,” he said.

“I love mixing with the Penrith people so I’m absolutely honoured to be the Ambassador of The Royce.”

Panthers Chairman David O’Neill said The Royce would become western Sydney’s “most envied retirement facility”.

“The Royce retirement living development is a major part of the evolution of Panthers,” he said.

“With over 40 per cent of our members over the age of 55, it’s important to us that we think outside the square and provide them with a facility that goes beyond the traditional club experience.”