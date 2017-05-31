Outback Trek: John and his dogs hit the road again

One local is about to embark on a massive 3,500km Outback Car Trek with his two dogs, to raise much-needed funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Only, his dogs aren’t quite the barking canines you would expect – they are his famous fur covered cars.

John Gorman has been a longstanding supporter of the annual fundraiser, participating since 1992, where participants drive specially modified pre-1978 vehicles from all over Australia.

“There is something happening all day every day, it’s always busy,” he said.

“Over the years you’re always breaking something – motors, suspension. You never know what’s going to happen next.”

The six-day endurance test also brings much-needed business to the many small towns and communities on the route, which changes each year.

Beginning this Sunday, June 4, the trek will see participants travel between Griffith and Port Macquarie while travelling through South Australia and south-western Queensland along the way.

“This is my 26th year, I just love the outback and the adventure of the drive. I’ll keep going until I can’t anymore,” he laughed.

“This year is the first year that I’ve got both cars. It’s a big team effort.

“The camaraderie is great on the trek, too. It’s like a reunion every year when we all meet up on the road.”

Mr Gorman’s team will be easy to spot on the road as he drives his original dog car that has been on the trek before, and his new, smaller pup car that will be making its debut.

“People stop and take photos of it, and now that we’ve got two of them, it will be even funnier,” Mr Gorman said.

“That’s the idea, to make people laugh.”

The Trek raises funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. To support Mr Gorman’s crew, visit outbackcartrek2017.everydayhero.com/au/9k9-big-dog.