Officer assaulted after spotting man with knives in Penrith CBD

A police officer has been assaulted after a struggle with a man brandishing a knife in the Penrith CBD earlier today.

Around Midday today, officers from Penrith Police Station were patrolling Allen Place car park when they noticed a man acting suspiciously.

The 50-year-old Kingswood man was with a group of males.

Upon inspection, police noticed a number of knives in the man’s vehicle.

Against the direction of police, the man picked up one of the knives. A short struggle ensued, during which an officer was assaulted.

The man was arrested and charged with ‘assault police’, ‘resist arrest’ and ‘custody of a knife’.