Lighting up your Friday

As the nights turn cold there’s no better time to sink into the comfort of a red velvet sofa, with a bite to eat and a drink in hand, while enjoying the sweet sounds of live music.

The Joan is offering just that with their pop-up lounge event Friday Night Lights, which kicks off this week.

This sophisticated and intimate evening will feature live performances from local singer-songwriters and musicians.

Whether you like blues, soul, folk, acoustic pop or all of the above, there’s something for every music enthusiast.

Rhiannon Atkinson Howard (aka Merpire) will entertain guests this week with her collection of haunting ukelele love songs.

With a unique sound and intricate harmonies, this is the perfect way to take your mind off the worries of the working week.

Grab your friends and say ‘hello’ to the weekend with food, drinks and music at Friday Night Lights.

What are you waiting for?

Friday Night Lights will be held each Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at The Joan starting from Friday, May 5. Entry is free. For more information including artist line-up, visit www.thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.