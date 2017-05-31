Hashtags and hidden gems: Council launches new social media campaign

Residents are being asked to share what they love most about Penrith on social media as part of a new campaign by Penrith Council.

The ‘Brag About Penrith’ campaign encourages locals to share photos or videos of their favourite spot, thing to do, restaurant or local event on their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

All posts which include the hashtag #BraggingRights and #VisitPenrith go in the running to win a GoPro HERO5 with Karma Drone, Samsung Galaxy S8 or one of 25 $100 Westfield Gift Vouchers.

Penrith Mayor John Thain said he’s looking forward to learning about Penrith’s hidden gems through this unique campaign, which is expected to be a huge success.

“Locals know better than anyone the best things about Penrith. By sharing this local knowledge you’re helping to spread the word about Penrith as a great place to live, work and visit,” he said.

“So whether it’s your favourite park or playground, the cafe that serves the best coffee or the activity you do with your friends or family on weekends; we want to know about it.”

Winners will be announced every Friday on the official Visit Penrith social media pages.